Police were pursuing a vehicle in Aberglasslyn when it collided with a parked trailer on Aberglasslyn Road this afternoon.
Emergency services were on scene around 1:30pm and closed the road in both directions.
Police arrested a male driver and female passenger at the site. The 32-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital under police guard.
The woman, 36, has been taken to Maitland Police Station where she is insisting with enquiries.
Traffic remains closed in both directions and cars are being diverted down Bingara and Avery streets.
The Newcastle Herald understands NSW Ambulance was called the Aberglasslyn Road around 1:30pm when police were already on scene.
NSW Fire and Rescue told the Herald they were contacted at 1:57pm. A truck from Rutherford Fire Station was at the incident shortly after and began cleaning up a spill of motor fluid from the road.
A resident told ACM that the collision at the site had caused the fluid to spill onto the road.
More details to come as they are made available.
