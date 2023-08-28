Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Two people arrested at Aberglasslyn Road where traffic is being diverted after a collision

Chloe Coleman
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Chloe Coleman, and Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are attending Aberglasslyn Road. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Police are attending Aberglasslyn Road. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking and general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.