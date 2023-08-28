Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Jacob Randall, 11, loses luscious locks for Wigs4Kids and Cure Brain Cancer Foundation

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
August 28 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR four years Jacob Randall, 11, was growing his blonde curls and on Monday afternoon he had them chopped off for a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.