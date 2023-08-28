FOR four years Jacob Randall, 11, was growing his blonde curls and on Monday afternoon he had them chopped off for a good cause.
The Year 6 Wirreanda Public School student made the decision to cut off his luscious locks in honour of family and friends that have been affected by brain cancer.
"I really want to help find a cure for brain cancer because I don't want anyone else to go through it like some of my family has," he said.
Jacob never got to meet his great grandfather, who died of brain cancer in 2003. His two cousins, 22-year-old Kieran and 35-year-old Matt, have battled with the illness for a number of years.
He has also seen the effects brain cancer has had on the lives of 46-year-old family friend Tracy and her two teenage children.
"They are an inspiration for my fundraiser," Jacob said.
His hair, which was cut off by hairdresser Vanessa Hobbs at his school in front of peers on August 28, will be donated to Wigs4Kids.
Jacob has also raised a total of $3700 for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and hopes to see that number increase with his fundraising page remaining open for another few weeks.
It's not the first time the Medowie student has fundraised, after raising almost $3,500 through Walk4Brain Cancer in 2020 and 2021.
"This was a new way for me to continue my fundraising efforts," he said.
His mum Lauren Randall said the family had been overwhelmed by the amount of support her son has received for his efforts.
"Even complete strangers have praised his caring and generous attitude," she said.
"We have always tried to instil a sense of community in our children, raising them to be empathetic and encouraging them to give back."
"We'd like to thank Wirreanda Public School for getting behind him, Vanessa for kindly donating her time to the cause, along with everyone who has donated money and offered kind words of encouragement."
