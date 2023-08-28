A TWO-DAY burn-off is set to start near Newcastle on Tuesday in an effort to help native plants thrive and reduce the bushfire risk ahead of a hot summer season.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will manage a 40-hectare hazard reduction burn in Stockrington State Conservation Area.
The fire is designed to encourage native plant growth and germination, and reduce the bushfire risk to the village of Seahampton, wildlife in the area, and cultural heritage sites.
"Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires," a NPWS spokesperson said.
NPWS staff will be backed by the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Transport for NSW to "take advantage of a small window of opportunity" to carry out the burn after years of wet weather.
Locals have been warned that anyone travelling on the M1, Hunter Expressway, or George Booth Drive near Seahampton village, should drive to the conditions and respect any traffic control measures.
The burn area north of Seahampton in the Stockrington conservation area will be closed for several days from Tuesday.
"It will reopen once the area has been assessed as safe and any tree hazards managed," the NPWS spokesperson said.
"People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to reduce exposure."
Information on smoke can be found online by visiting the Asthma Australia or NSW Health websites.
People with known health conditions can sign up for alerts and air quality reports through the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
The Hazards Near Me app and website, and Live Traffic NSW, will also have updates.
The burn in the Stockrington area will be carried out on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
