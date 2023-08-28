Paytons Rock bounces back for Clayton Harmey at Newcastle

Paytons Rock bounced back from a nasty fall at Menangle to win on his return at Newcastle on Monday for Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey.
Backed heavily into a $1.80 favourite, the four-year-old was taken back from a wide gate early, but driver Glenn McElhinney soon rounded the field to sit outside Country Major ($2.90).
It became a match race between the pair down the straight, but Paytons Rock lifted late to win by 1.4m.
The run was his first since he fell head first and badly injured his eye on a wet Menangle track on July 4. A subsequent infection in the eye put him out longer.
Harmey gave Paytons Rock time to recover and he was pleased to see the pacer win on Monday for the large ownerships group. It was his first victory since December last year.
"The horse has always had ability, but he was cheap horse because he hits his knees," Harmey said.
"There's a good bunch of blokes in him who have a bit of fun, so it was just good to get him back and win."
Jake Hughes had a driving double on the day, taking Magic Shoos (trainer Brendon Flaherty) and Smooth Rolling (Barry Miller) to front-running wins.
