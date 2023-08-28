Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Paytons Rock bounces back for Clayton Harmey at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 28 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clayton Harmey
Clayton Harmey

Paytons Rock bounced back from a nasty fall at Menangle to win on his return at Newcastle on Monday for Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.