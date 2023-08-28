Knights sweating on Kalyn Ponga's recovery from shoulder injury

NEWCASTLE Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga will be racing the clock to be back for the finals after suffering a brutal body blow in Sunday's 32-6 demolition of Cronulla.
A crunching tackle by former teammate Jesse Ramien forced Ponga from the field in the 67th minute, clutching his right shoulder, which required reconstructive surgery three years ago.
The Knights confirmed on Monday that their talismanic skipper had sustained "a high-grade AC shoulder injury" and would be unavailable for Saturday's final-round clash with St George Illawarra at Kogarah.
AC-joint injuries can sideline players for weeks at a time, so it remains to be seen how fit Ponga will be for Newcastle's home play-off in less than a fortnight. He will receive intensive treatment in the interim.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has the luxury of resting players this week, after his team secured a top-eight berth, and a final at McDonald Jones Stadium, with Sunday's victory.
Newcastle can now finish no better than fifth, and no worse than sixth, regardless of Saturday's result.
As well as Ponga, halfback Jackson Hastings (ankle), back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder) and utility Kurt Mann (sternum) all missed the win against Cronulla and will no doubt benefit from another week to recover.
But after eight wins in a row, O'Brien sounded keen to continue with a relatively settled squad against the Dragons.
"I don't want to make a heap of changes," he said. "I think rhythm to the team is important."
O'Brien added: "Anyone that's got bumps, I won't take any risks with them them."
Replacing Ponga will be his No.1 priority, and Lachlan Miller, who played in 11 consecutive games at the start of the season, looks set to win a recall.
"Lachie Miller hasn't left us yet," O'Brien said of the former Australian sevens rugby star, who signed last week to join Leeds Rhinos.
"He's training well.
"He's been out for a couple of weeks with a calf [injury] but the medical staff ticked him off this morning ... so he'll be the likely replacement. He'll come in and do a good job."
The other option that O'Brien could potentially consider is switching veteran Dane Gagai from centre to fullback and recalling Enari Tuala or Hymel Hunt to play on the right edge.
Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble said whoever replaces Ponga will have "massive shoes to fill" but Gagai would be an "awesome option".
"It'll be tough, but if Gags goes back there, you're replacing an Origin player with an Origin player," he said. "He'd do a good job for us. He always does, Gags ... he won't change our attack at all. He'll just fill some shoes and play his type of footy."
"But anyone that's got bumps, I won't take any risks with them them."
"massive shoes to fill"
"It'll be tough, but if Gags goes back there, you're replacing an Origin player with an Origin player.
"He'll do a good job for us. He always does, Gags. And that right-centre spot, I guess Dylan could just slot in there like he did today.
"So we've got a lot of depth in our outside backs this year, and if Kalyn wants a week off, he'll get a week off.
"Origin player to Origin player. Gags is an awesome option for us at the back there.
"he won't change our attack at all. He'll just fill some shoes and play his type of footy."
MORE IN SPORT
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.