Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights sweating on Kalyn Ponga's recovery from shoulder injury

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 28 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teammate Tyson Frizell shows his concern for Kalyn Ponga after Newcastle's skipper was injured in a Jesse Ramien tackle. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Teammate Tyson Frizell shows his concern for Kalyn Ponga after Newcastle's skipper was injured in a Jesse Ramien tackle. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga will be racing the clock to be back for the finals after suffering a brutal body blow in Sunday's 32-6 demolition of Cronulla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.