IN the hopes of dodging a costly by-election, Lake Macquarie City Council will write to Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig asking to move forward with 11 councillors and mayor Kay Fraser until 2024.
West Ward representative Cr Luke Cubis resigned just 14 months out from the next local government election, after serving just under two terms.
He also served as deputy mayor for 12 months, and on Monday night Cr Fraser took the opportunity to recognise his work on council.
"I understand he resigned with a very heavy heart due to opportunities for him and his family, and I'd like to wish him all the best in his future endeavours councillors," she said.
"We are just over 12 months away from NSW local government elections, and a by-election is a costly exercise.
"I'd like to thank Cr Cubis for his service to the city over the past seven years and wish him well with his endeavours overseas."
A by-election could cost ratepayers $500,000, forcing locals to return to the polls before the next scheduled election in September.
A report to the councillors said staff "do not consider this to be a responsible use of council resources".
The decision to skip it will be at the discretion of the minister.
Cr David Belcher was elected and served his first term with Cr Cubis and said they were both "pretty new" to it together.
"I found him quite a good man to work with, he was very passionate about the things he was interested in in this city and seeing it grow and prosper, so I'd like to wish him all the best for his future endeavours," he said.
The council has consulted with the NSW Electoral Commission and its own departments.
