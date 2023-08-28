Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie by-election: council writes to minister to avoid polls

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 29 2023 - 5:30am
IN the hopes of dodging a costly by-election, Lake Macquarie City Council will write to Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig asking to move forward with 11 councillors and mayor Kay Fraser until 2024.

