Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Macquarie police search for dirt bike rider after crash on Medcalf Street, Warners Bay

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man police are searching for was riding this dirt bike at the time. Picture supplied by NSW Police
The man police are searching for was riding this dirt bike at the time. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A DIRT bike rider who crashed into a four-wheel-drive as it tried to turn then dumped his bike and punched the driver remains on the run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.