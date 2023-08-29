A DIRT bike rider who crashed into a four-wheel-drive as it tried to turn then dumped his bike and punched the driver remains on the run.
Lake Macquarie police have issued a public appeal for help in their months-long investigation into who the mystery rider and attacker was.
Officers were called to Medcalf Street in Warners Bay just before 8pm on February 8, after reports a dirt bike had crashed into a Toyota Rav 4 as it tried to turn into a driveway.
Police said the rider jumped off the blue and yellow Dunlop bike and dumped it before throwing punches then fleeing the scene on foot.
The driver of the Toyota was shaken but not seriously injured, police confirmed.
Detectives have now publicly released a description of a man they are searching for in connection to the crash and bashing.
He is described as being between 18 and 22 years old, of Caucasian appearance, with short and sandy-coloured hair.
At the time of the crash and assault he was wearing a pale blue t-shirt with an emblem on the back, and was riding a blue and yellow Dunlop dirt bike.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.