Saifiti to debut as skipper as Knights rest NRL regulars

Prop Jacob Saifiti will captain the Knights for the first time when he leads out a side without a host of NRL regulars against St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday.
In his 140th first-grade appearance, Saifiti will skipper a Newcastle team missing at least Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai and Phoenix Crossland after the club opted to rest the trio for the 7.35pm game at Kogarah.
With a home final already secured and Saturday's result only determining whether his side runs fifth or sixth, Knights coach Adam O'Brien has taken a cautious approach.
Mirroring many of the other clubs home and hosed for the play-offs, O'Brien has given some of his big-name players a spell, including experienced duo Gagai and Frizell. At ages 32 and 31, respectively, they've both played well over 200 career games, including 20 each this season.
Crossland, having made 23 appearances this year, has earned a well-deserved break after starting 16 of the past 17 games at hooker, a position he shifted to after Jayden Brailey's season-ending knee injury.
Halfback Jackson Hastings (leg) and edge forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder) could also spend another week on the sidelines after being named as reserves.
Enari Tuala has replaced Gagai in the centres, mid-season recruit Fa'amanu Brown will start at hooker and the club looks set to debut Riley Jones in the No.14 jersey.
Rookie Dylan Lucas and 54-game forward Brodie Jones will start in the back row.
As foreshadowed after the side's 32-6 win over Cronulla on Sunday, O'Brien named Lachlan Miller at fullback in place of injured skipper Kalyn Ponga. But whether Miller actually plays remains to be seen.
David Armstrong, who has played the past 13 games at fullback in NSW Cup, has been included as a reserve in jersey No. 22.
Miller hasn't played first grade for almost 15 weeks and has an imminent one-way flight to England after being released from the last two years of his Knights contract to join Leeds.
The odd man out after Kalyn Ponga's return to fullback from five-eighth, the 29-year-old has not featured in the NRL since round 12.
He's also missed the past four NSW Cup games due to a calf injury and not played fullback since his last NRL match, starting at five-eighth in his eight Cup games.
Whoever ultimately does take to the field, if they can perform as well as the other players who have come in from the wider squad in recent weeks, the Knights will be well placed to extend their winning streak to nine consecutive games before a guaranteed home final.
The Dragons, who have lost their past five games and are certain to run second last, made multiple changes to the side that lost 18-6 to the Warriors last week.
Experienced forward Jack De Belin returns at lock, while Wests Tigers-bound Jayden Sullivan could be set for a farewell after being named as a reserve.
