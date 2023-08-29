Newcastle Herald
Saifiti to debut as skipper as Knights rest NRL regulars

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Jacob Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Prop Jacob Saifiti will captain the Knights for the first time when he leads out a side without a host of NRL regulars against St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday.

