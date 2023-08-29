SO it appears you can put the lives of police rescue officers in extreme danger and avoid a criminal conviction and get away with a good behaviour bond because of your belief about climate change and a fear and desperation about the state of the world ("Protestors in court over climate change action", Newcastle Herald 29/8). Another offender, already on a good behaviour bond at the same blockage of a Newcastle coal train, received another good behaviour bond. Individually we may have our fears on many issues that may affect all our lives, but we learn to cope with them and not put other people in harm's way, or inconvenience their daily lives. It is about time we realised that good behaviour bonds are a badge of honour to some protesters.

