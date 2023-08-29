A MAUI County lawsuit over the recent devastating fires alleges they started from overhead power lines.
This type of ignition has happened in NSW as well. Overhead power is generally vulnerable to extreme weather events, can be damaged in accidents, is high maintenance and unsightly. Surely it is time for all new electricity infrastructure to be put underground?
The technology and construction methods are well established. We are in a process of transformation to renewable energy sources to supply electricity, and if electricity is going to replace many things other fuels are currently used for we are going to need a lot more power transmission lines. Let's make underground electricity infrastructure part of the energy transformation.
EVERY time I read an article about the federal government's plans to reform aged care, I have another reason to tear up the ALP life membership I have cherished for 66 years.
The royal commission on aged care found widespread evidence of institutional abuse and neglect where care came second to making profits. Now I fear the Albanese government is proposing to give these same people the right to overrule my appointment of my daughter as my enduring power of attorney and then have the Public Trustee appointed instead if I should go into care. Under this power I'm concerned residents in care could have their funds controlled.
As I don't expect the minister to have any concern about our abuse and neglect I would ask the Prime Minister if he would have been happy if the care of his aged mother was taken from him and given to a group pursuing profit without adequate supervision or control. I am sure he would have no trouble taking action to prevent such a thing. Please stop the same from happening to our loved ones, and stop me tearing up my Labor Party membership.
ANOTHER high speed rail authority board has been set up and they had a meeting in town last week. Oh shock, the project is in its early stages and will take time, according to the Minister for Transport.
What, 30 to 50 years of planning and no substance is not enough? Stop paying for the gabfests over and over and investigations and reports, which are obviously the older models dusted off and a new cover put on, and get on with it. The least they can do is build the rail corridor bypass that stops freight coming into Adamstown. Time to do something tangible and real, not just talk.
SO it appears you can put the lives of police rescue officers in extreme danger and avoid a criminal conviction and get away with a good behaviour bond because of your belief about climate change and a fear and desperation about the state of the world ("Protestors in court over climate change action", Newcastle Herald 29/8). Another offender, already on a good behaviour bond at the same blockage of a Newcastle coal train, received another good behaviour bond. Individually we may have our fears on many issues that may affect all our lives, but we learn to cope with them and not put other people in harm's way, or inconvenience their daily lives. It is about time we realised that good behaviour bonds are a badge of honour to some protesters.
I think it is time to put away the feather duster.
IT is my opinion that Albo's obsession with the Voice referendum has turned to desperation with his announcement that he is trying to recruit 25,000 of the party faithful to "campaign as you've never campaigned before" for the 'yes' vote. The audacity of the man to presume that all Labor voters will vote 'yes' is beyond belief.
Still, desperate times call for desperate measures, don't they? I think the referendum is doomed to failure. There are too many unanswered questions; distrust of the end result and fear of 3 per cent of the population having more taxpayer money thrown at them,but not going where it should.
I JUST received my winter gas bill. Although they've "had to" estimate my usage for this period, they emphatically stated my usage has increased by 65 per cent. I'll have to get the details of the clairvoyant they use.
THE more I listen to Lidia Thorpe, the more I'm convinced to vote 'yes'. The Voice is about recognition and looking to the future, not living in the past. Ms Thorpe tells us that the Voice will have no power; if so, what is there to fear? The Voice to Parliament will only be an advisory body for the government of the day and from what we've been hearing from the LNP, if they ever get back into power, they will still be saying 'no'.
AN editorial from the Australian Women's Weekly in 1943 said: "Australia should make it easy for every family to have a home." We're 80 years on, and we're still singing the same chorus.
SO we now have both Labor and the Coalition pulling in entirely different directions regarding dealing with human induced climate change. Labor supporting renewables and The Coalition nuclear. Confusion and indecision will be the result. There will be no winner here.
EVEN though Alan Joyce said that he could not name the names of the high rollers, politicians etc. that benefit and are part of the club; I am fairly sure that after the JobKeeper donations that ScoMo gave from all of us Australians, he would make the list.
THANK you to all staff at John Hunter Hospital emergency department wards G3 and K1 for your professionalism, courtesy and respect to my father Ian, during his recovery after his bad fall. You are all amazing and you are all true heroes. Thank you.
CANBERRA is looking to decriminalise all drugs. I imagine this decision comes after a trial period, which I have to conclude was conducted in Parliament House.
