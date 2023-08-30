FOUR Hunter Valley-based producers have won five of 2023 Sydney Wine Show's 30 trophies and all the wines can be bought now or in the next two months.
The McGuigan 2014 Bin 9000 Semillon took the Lindeman Trophy for best mature white and the David Clarke Trophy for best semillon and there are small stocks at $100 at the McGuigan McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, cellar door.
It was made by now-retired McGuigan senior winemaker Peter Hall, who created wines that won many national and international awards and won him the 2013 Hunter winemaker of the year award and the Winestate magazine's 2019 James Busby Trophy Australian winemaker of the year.
The De Iuliis 2023 Single-Vineyard Semillon claimed the RAS of NSW Trophy for the best current-vintage white wine and will go on sale at $45 next month at dewine.com.au and the Broke Road, Pokolbin, cellar door.
Also available is the Sydney gold-winning $45 De Iuliis 2022 Single Vineyard Garden Semillion, which is from the Gillards Road, Pokolbin, Steven vineyard bought in 2013 from Hunter Valley Gardens owners Bill and Imelda Roche. Mike De Iuliis has been a long-term Sydney judge and this year he was joined as a panel associate judge by his gifted young winemaker, Emily Glover, who earlier this year won the inaugural Brokenwood Advanced Wine Scholarship at the Hunter Wine Awards.
A red from the cool-climate Orange Region gave Jorg and Jan Gartelmann's brand the trophy for the best NSW wine. The Gartelmann 2018 Diedrich Reserve Shiraz sells for $65 at gartelmann.com.au and the Lovedale Road, Lovedale, cellar door. The wine honours Jorg's grandfather Diedrich, who cared for him, his siblings and his mother after their German army officer father and husband was killed on the World War ll Eastern Front.
The Silkman 2022 Reserve Chardonnay took the best small producer wine trophy and will be on sale at $60 in October at Hunter Wine House, McDonald's Road, Pokolbin, and on silkmanwines.com.au.
It continues the remarkable chardonnay wins of the boutique brand of couple Liz and Shaun Silkman who are First Creek's chief winemaker and chief of production and bottling.
The Sydney judging panel, chaired by Sarah Crowe, former Brokenwood Hunter winemaker and now chief winemaker-general manager of Victoria's Yarra Yering winery, gave the best white and the best wine of the show trophies to the Evans and Tate 2021 Redbrook Estate Margaret River Chardonnay and the best red trophy to a pinot noir, the Monalto Pennon Hill 2022 Mornington Peninsula Pinot Noir.
PRICE: $45
FOOD MATCH: panfried whiting
AGEING: 10 years
RATING: 5.5 stars (out of 6)
FROM the De Iuliis Wilderness Road Pokolbin vineyard planted in 1980 this best Sydney show current-vintage white trophy-winning De Iuliis 2023 Single Vineyard Semillon has green-tinted straw hues, jasmine scents and joyful lemony front-palate flavour. The middle palate features Granny Smith apple, lime zest, mineral and nascent honey and toast characters and slatey acid plays at the finish.
PRICE: $65
FOOD MATCH: chicken cacciatore
AGEING: six years
RATING: 4.5 stars
From a single Orange Region vineyard, this champion Gartelmann 2018 Diedrich Reserve Shiraz registers 15.4% alcohol and glows deep purple in the glass. Berry pastille aromas come through on the nose and powerful ripe plum flavour shows on the front palate, Maraschino cherry, spice, mint and savoury oak meld on the middle palate and the finish brings forth chalky tannins.
PRICE: $100
FOOD MATCH: prawn and whitebait fritters
AGEING: 12 years
RATING: 5.5 stars
WITH brassy-tinted light gold hues, this two-trophy Sydney Wine Show McGuigan 2014 Bin 9000 Semillon features honeysuckle scents and deliciously fresh lemon front-palate flavour. Green apple, sherbet, flint and toast and honey characters display on middle palate and the finish refreshes with slatey acid. It is available in limited stocks at the McGuigan McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, cellar door.
