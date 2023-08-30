Also available is the Sydney gold-winning $45 De Iuliis 2022 Single Vineyard Garden Semillion, which is from the Gillards Road, Pokolbin, Steven vineyard bought in 2013 from Hunter Valley Gardens owners Bill and Imelda Roche. Mike De Iuliis has been a long-term Sydney judge and this year he was joined as a panel associate judge by his gifted young winemaker, Emily Glover, who earlier this year won the inaugural Brokenwood Advanced Wine Scholarship at the Hunter Wine Awards.