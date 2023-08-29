WHEN Tayla Predebon learned Newcastle had lost two middle-forwards, at least one of them for the rest of the NRLW season, she knew she would have to lift her game.
The prop, a two-time premiership winner, firstly with the Roosters before last season at the Knights, admitted the season-ending loss of Simone Karpani (ankle) and potentially Rima Butler (thumb) had prompted a greater sense of responsibility about her role in the team.
"Really unfortunate with our two middles going down, both with long-term injuries, but we have a great forward pack and we just had to step up," Predebon said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald after her side's 22-14 win over Cronulla on Sunday.
"Personally I took a little bit of responsibility.
"I was coming into that starting forward pack and I knew I had to do my job. And we just have girls who will step in and fill that space."
Starting for just the sixth time in her 20-game career, Predebon barged over to score Newcastle's second try in the eighth minute.
It came while the Sharks had a player in the sin bin and helped the Knights move 10-0 ahead.
It was the Gloucester product's fifth try in the NRLW.
"It's very different to coming off the bench," Predebon said. "Off the bench, I'm like that impact player. But I just tried to give my all for as long as I could and make that difference out there early."
Playing before sold-out NRL games, Newcastle's NRLW side have played in front of two record regular-season crowds the past two weeks with 17,043 witnessing their 22-20 win over Brisbane a week ago and 19,519 on deck on Sunday.
They travel to Canberra to face the Raiders at 11.05am this Saturday, but have at least one more game at home against leaders Sydney Roosters the following week.
Placed second but equal on points with the Roosters, if they can win two of their remaining three games they will lock in a home semi-final for the first time. It would be a standalone fixture on the same weekend as the NRL preliminary finals.
"That is a huge motivating factor. We're one of the teams that would really benefit from that," Predebon said.
"We have such a great fan base and they absolutely get around us ... they get us home in those tough periods.
"That's something we will definitely be pushing for."
Predebon, who is working full-time outside of footy completing work placement for her physiotherapy degree, said she had been blown away by the increasing support for the team.
"It's just so special," she said. "After winning the premiership last year and having the community around us, we were blown away by that, but then for them to turn out week-in, week-out with record crowds it's absolutely amazing.
"We can definitely feel that and I'm glad we've got the last couple of wins for them as well."
