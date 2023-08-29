Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

NSW government agencies 'missed opportunities' before Hunter teenager's suicide in 2020, inquest finds

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were "missed opportunities" by NSW government departments in the lead-up to the suicide of a 15-year-old First Nations boy in the Hunter Region in 2020, an inquest has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.