Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre: Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper felt 'blindsided'

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 30 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre has been closed since 2019. Picture by David Stewart
The Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre has been closed since 2019. Picture by David Stewart

LAKE Macquarie MP Greg Piper said he feels "blindsided" by a mayoral minute about the future of the shuttered Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.