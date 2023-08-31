Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Your guide to what's on this weekend in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley | September 2-3, 2023

August 31 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Check out the pig races at Paxton Hotel on Saturday. Picture by Stefan Moore
Check out the pig races at Paxton Hotel on Saturday. Picture by Stefan Moore

SATURDAY

Hunter Vintage & Retro Fair 9am to 4pm, West Wallsend Workers Club. A hot rod, custom and bike show, Whistle Dixie playing live, vintage and alternative clothing, market stalls, a best dressed parade, a free rockabilly dancing beginner workshop from 3pm to 5pm, and more. All welcome, entry is free. 53 Carrington St, West Wallsend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.