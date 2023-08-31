Hunter Vintage & Retro Fair 9am to 4pm, West Wallsend Workers Club. A hot rod, custom and bike show, Whistle Dixie playing live, vintage and alternative clothing, market stalls, a best dressed parade, a free rockabilly dancing beginner workshop from 3pm to 5pm, and more. All welcome, entry is free. 53 Carrington St, West Wallsend.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 2pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Sharing Culture Storytime 11am, Wallsend Library, with Uncle Amos Simon from Muurrung Marai.
Arts in the Yard 10am and 11am, The Lock-Up, Newcastle. A free all-inclusive arts workshop for children with a focus on work featured from The Lock-Up's current exhibition, plus a tour of the site. Bookings essential.
Taxidermy and Natural Sciences Conservation 10.30am to noon, Sugar Valley Library Museum, Cameron Park. With Silvia Da Rocha from the Australian Museum. Cost $10 plus booking fee.
EASEL'D Artist Walking Trail 11am to 2pm, Newcastle CBD. Follow the trail (thewallstation.com/our-work/easeld) to see artists at live painting events plus free outdoor painting workshops. Venues: Popolo Artistan Gelateria, The Art Department, Momo Wholefood, Jana - QT, Nook Store and One Penny Black.
Paxton Pig Races 11am onwards, Paxton Hotel. Live music, face painting, pig races and more.
Fika Swedish Cafe Pop-Up and Spring Loppis at Pappa Sven 10am to 3pm, 33 Union St, Cooks Hill.
Dobell House Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 47 Dobell Dr, Wangi Wangi. Adult $12, concession $10.
Engineers Australia Inner Newcastle Heritage Walk Meet at Newcastle Museum foyer at 1.15pm.
History Illuminated at Charlestown Library 2pm, Restless Dolly Maunder - Kate Grenville in conversation; 3.15pm, Using poetry to reimagine the past with Magdalena Ball and Jean Kent.
Crystal Spirit Expo 10.30am to 4.30pm, East Cessnock Bowling Club. Also on Sunday, 10.30am to 3.30pm.
Newcastle Rugby League Grand Final Day 10.15am onwards, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Newcastle Roller Derby League - Fort Smashleys vs Bogey Rollers 6pm, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre, Broadmeadow.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby St, Newcastle.
Weekends in Wallsend Handmade Markets 10am to 1pm, Wallsend Rotunda. Includes a Father's Day BBQ, 11am to 1pm (free snags for dads).
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Spring into Print, 27 Popran Rd, Adamstown.
St James Anglican Church Hall Spring Art Exhibition, Maitland Region Society of Artists, Morpeth.
The Owens Collective Misunderstanding Animals, by Mark Pearson and Rhonda Partridge. Music by Nicole Nelmes.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Crownland; Collecting in Colour: Stories of Fashion and Art; Suspended Moment, works by The Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship recipients.
Wester Gallery Group Show curated by Brittney Ferns.
Newcastle Museum Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition.
The Lock-Up Signals From, by Shan Turner-Carroll and Ryota Sato.
Museum of Art and Culture yapang, Lake Macquarie yapang Emerging Art Prize; We Eat This Bread, by Marikit Santiago; Artz Emergence.
Back to Back Galleries Form & Colour.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Stand Out Women.
Multi-Arts Pavilion, MAP mima Untethered; Sound Bytes, by Alyson Bell.
Midland (USA), with Travis Collins, Saturday, 7.30pm, Bar On The Hill, Callaghan.
Bjorn Again Saturday, 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Emma Pask Saturday, 8.30pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Aces High (The Australian Maiden Show), with PurEnvY Saturday, 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Fanny Lumsden, with Georgia Mooney, Sunday, 2pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
