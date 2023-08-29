A SLOWDOWN in rent growth is predicted for the year ahead.
According to new figures from CoreLogic, eight suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie experienced a decline in rental prices over the last quarter to the end of July.
However, the falls were minor.
Caves Beach experienced the biggest fall in rental values in the region with a drop of 1.6 per cent, which equates to $10 per week.
The median weekly rental value for a house in Caves Beach is $643.
In Lambton, rental prices for houses fell 1.3 per cent over the last quarter with a change of $9 each week to hold a median weekly value of $655.
Balcolyn, Hamilton South, Jewells, New Lambton, Stockton and Windale also recorded drops, however, the majority of these were as low as 0.1 per cent.
"There are a handful of markets that have seen a slight drop in rent values over the last few months that have averaged a half a per cent decline," CoreLogic head of residential research Eliza Owen said.
"When you consider the fact this market has seen a really strong upswing in rent value growth, these declines are happening off pretty high levels."
For houses in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, 76 suburbs were analysed by CoreLogic and just 10.5 per cent of suburbs throughout the region recorded a drop in overall rents.
Meanwhile, unit rental values remained steady with no fall in prices recorded across the region.
"The market that has seen a decline in the last few months is the detached house market," she said.
"Unit values could actually be seeing some additional demand spillover at the moment because historically they have provided a less expensive option.
"It might also be seeing some demand pressure from overseas students returning to Australia."
According to CoreLogic's Property Pulse report, rent values rose for the 35th consecutive month nationally in July.
However, monthly rent growth has eased over the past four months and in regional Australia, value growth has been slowing since April last year.
Ms Owen said that rents are close to flattening out and slowing rent growth is expected to be one of the key housing market trends next year with each of the major banks forecasting a decline in the cash rate in 2024.
A reduction in interest rates could ramp up demand from housing investors.
Ms Owen said that increased investment purchases would add to rental supply, which may serve to lower rent growth.
"My expectation for 2024 broadly is that the growth in rents that we have seen through 2023 isn't really something that is repeatable," she said.
"We are already seeing that investment housing activity has been rising since the start of this year and that will only be further supported by the potential decline in the cash rate next year.
"Banks are forecasting that could happen anywhere between the first quarter and quarter four, so it's not certain when exactly but ultimately that will add to more rental supply."
