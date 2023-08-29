IF you missed out on tickets for melodic hardcore band Polaris' return to Newcastle, fear not, a fresh opportunity has arisen.
Following strong demand for the Sydney band, Polaris' September 13 show inside the Bar On The Hill has been shifted to the University of Newcastle's outside stage to accommodate a larger crowd.
In June Polaris were rocked by the sudden death of lead guitarist Ryan Siew, which occurred while touring Europe with fellow Aussie band The Amity Affliction.
The remaining dates of the European tour were cancelled.
Many expected Polaris' Australian tour would be cancelled or postponed as well, but last month the band made the decision to forge ahead with the release of their third album Fatalism on Friday and their subsequent shows.
"These shows were always going to be special to us, but now they come with a different weight," Polaris said in a statement.
"Playing these shows will not be easy, it will be different. It will be beautiful and bittersweet. But this is what we love most, and right now we choose to put our faith in the healing power of art and community."
The strong ticket sales for Polaris buck against the recent trend in Newcastle, where cost-of-living pressures are beginning soften demand for live music.
Earlier this month the Newcastle Herald reported ticket sales for This That, Off The Rails and Thrashville music festivals were below expectations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.