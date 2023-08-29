Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Polaris upgrade Bar On The Hill show after increased interest for new album Fatalism

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Polaris have decided to continue after the death of their lead guitarist Ryan Siew, third from the left, in June. Picture by Luke Henery
Polaris have decided to continue after the death of their lead guitarist Ryan Siew, third from the left, in June. Picture by Luke Henery

IF you missed out on tickets for melodic hardcore band Polaris' return to Newcastle, fear not, a fresh opportunity has arisen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.