Alleged copper wire thieves, Gareth Slade and Nathan Jarrett, fronted court for the first time

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated August 29 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:20pm
Toronto courthouse. File picture
TWO men charged with alleged copper theft in Lake Macquarie early this month have appeared in court on Tuesday, where they pled guilty to some charges.

