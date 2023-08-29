TWO men charged with alleged copper theft in Lake Macquarie early this month have appeared in court on Tuesday, where they pled guilty to some charges.
Gareth Slade, 49, and Nathan Jarrett, 38, were arrested at a property on Wangi Road, Myuna Bay, following reports copper cables were being stolen at 5pm on August 2.
The men were charged with larceny, entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse and entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Slade, of Bolton Point, pled guilty at Toronto Local Court to entering enclosed land without lawful excuse but pled not guilty to larceny and entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He remains on conditional bail. A brief will be presented to court on September 26 and a reply heard on October 19.
Jarrett, from Cooranbong, pled guilty to entering a building or property with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The man "intended to commit larceny" but the act allegedly did not take place, the court heard from solicitor Jordan Moussa.
His other charges will be considered by the prosecution on September 12, when Jarrett will reappear before the court.
His conditional bail was extended and a curfew time - initially set for 7pm - was changed to 9pm daily. Both men had changes to the address listed on their conditional bails.
