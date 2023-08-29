From learning how to change a tyre to holding an alligator, baking cupcakes and flying a drone, over 500 Lake Macquarie school students had a taste of what career pathways they could take after they leave the school ground.
With a focus on early engagement, year 7 and 8 students from Glendale Technology School (GTS), Cardiff High School, Toronto High School, Lake Macquarie High School and Hunter Sports High School were given hands-on experience at two days of workshops through the Educational Pathways Program (EPP) on Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30.
Head Teacher Careers of EPP Lake Macquarie Group of Schools, Cassandra Wells, said it was the first time the event had been held at GTS, with a focus on stage four students.
"We decided to target that stage four because there isn't much information for them until they reach later in their high school years," she said.
"The idea of today is to have the students engaging in activities and we do believe that they can't be what they can't see."
"Hopefully we can fill those career aspirations at a young age."
Local industry and organisations from TAFE to the University of Newcastle, Defence and more were on site to showcase the opportunities available to students.
Professional rally car navigator and head English teacher at GTS Kaylie Newell, was excited to showcase her motorsport passion and automotive grassroots with students, with the help of Cardiff Volkswagen manager and her partner Pat White.
"What really drives me to be here is to encourage women in motorsport and in the automotive industry and to get the kids doing the fundamentals of automotive and to know what career pathways are out there," she said.
"The kids are learning how to change tyres and we're doing little rally simulation drills with them."
Cardiff High School careers adviser Daniel Clape said early engagement was crucial for students to make better decisions when they get towards the end of their schooling years.
"Our experiences and our knowledge lead to better career decisions in the long run," he said.
"Engaging from an early onset, as they get towards stage six, which is year 11 and 12 , they tend to make better subject choices and better pathway choices when looking to transition from school into post-school work and education."
