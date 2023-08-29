Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Lake Macquarie students engage in industry through Educational Pathways Program

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From learning how to change a tyre to holding an alligator, baking cupcakes and flying a drone, over 500 Lake Macquarie school students had a taste of what career pathways they could take after they leave the school ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.