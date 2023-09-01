Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Pushing boundaries: Gretta Ziller found joy in writing and recording new album All These Walls

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
September 2 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gretta Ziller's album All These Walls celebrates the joy of music. Picture by Noah Sole
Gretta Ziller's album All These Walls celebrates the joy of music. Picture by Noah Sole

GRETTA Ziller jokes she's the "black sheep" of her family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.