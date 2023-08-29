Mayfield Mosque is hoping to welcome more visitors after completing a $1.3 million upgrade of its Victoria Street premises.
Plans have been lodged with City of Newcastle to build a new awning with a skylight and entry gate between the Sultan Fatih Mosque and the community hall to will increase the amount of undercover space.
Imam Mohamed Hamed said the undercover space will allow the mosque to welcome more people, hold outdoor gatherings in all types of weather and provide an undercover space for children to play.
"We are seeing numbers growing," he said.
"We need space for more activities. Not just for Muslim people but for the whole community."
Imam Mohamed said the additions had been designed to respect the heritage-listed mosque, which was formerly the Salvation Army Citadel.
Planning documents say "features such as gold painted Islamic crescent and Islamic patterned screens touch on the cultural significance of the existing mosque".
The plans also include building an accessible ramp to the communal area and converting part of the community hall to residential accommodation for the Imam.
The documents said the development does not provide off-street car parking opportunities for visitors, and car parking would continue to be provided via on-street parking opportunities or nearby public car parks.
