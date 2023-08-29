Newcastle Heraldsport
Joe McFadyen trio chasing MDC Taree final spots

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 4:00pm
Joe McFadyen believes recent addition De Ferran should get his chance to shine in opening heats of the Million Dollar Chase at Taree on Wednesday when the Dungog trainer tries to qualify three runners into the regional final.

