Joe McFadyen trio chasing MDC Taree final spots

Joe McFadyen believes recent addition De Ferran should get his chance to shine in opening heats of the Million Dollar Chase at Taree on Wednesday when the Dungog trainer tries to qualify three runners into the regional final.
McFadyen has De Ferran and Sandstorm Rico, in boxes four and three respectively, as top hopes in the opening heat (537m), while Hurricane's Fury has box one in the other.
Former Queenslander De Ferran has missed a place in two starts, both at Maitland, for McFayden but the trainer was hopeful of a better result after a recent trial at Taree.
"He's a dog who needs a bit of confidence and to get to the front," McFadyen said. "He was almost there both times at Maitland but didn't quite get to the front.
"Sandstorm Rico is a nice dog too and there's not a lot of speed in the race, so it gives De Ferran a chance to get to the front and show what he can do.
"He trialled up there last week and went sensational, not far off the track record. Hopefully with a bit of luck we can go one-two."
Hurricane's Fury faces classy speedster Weffalee Shield, trained at Quorrobolong by Tony Forbes, in the other heat.
"Weffalee Shield is very, very fast and is perfectly drawn in eight, but Hurricane's Fury is perfectly drawn in one," he said.
"It depends how far Weffalee Shield gets in front, because Hurricane's Fury is really strong."
