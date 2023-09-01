Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Comment

The hidden benefits of dad jokes and the psychology behind them

By Amy Martin
September 2 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dumb jokes form the foundation of the fun, carefree side of the father-child relationship. Picture Getty Images
Dumb jokes form the foundation of the fun, carefree side of the father-child relationship. Picture Getty Images

When I think of dad jokes, a clear memory comes to mind - an amalgamation of something that happened multiple times in my childhood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.