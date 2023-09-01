It is a very special thing, the dad joke. It is the foundation of the fun, carefree side of the father-child relationship. And I say father because, well, it's Father's Day, but also because that was the experience I had. Perhaps if I ever have kids I will embody the dad joke approach to create a light-hearted mother-child relationship. A relationship that carries the fun (and slightly annoying) nature of a dad joke into the years to come.