RAAVE Tapes channelled their inner Guns N' Roses when they took to the skies to film new video clip, Goodbye.
The Newcastle electro two-piece's epic new clip sees Joab Eastley and Lindsay O'Connell soar over Pelican's Lake Macquarie Airport before ripping out classic Slash rock poses with the helicopter's blades rotating in the background.
"We thought we could do the longing sunset video and the silly slow-motion guitar stuff at the end where we really took inspiration from Guns N' Roses' November Rain," Eastley said.
"We wanted to a slightly more tongue-in-cheek version of that."
The video, which was directed by Maya Luana (Vacations, Clews), has been a long-held ambition for Eastley.
It was six or seven years ago while driving back from an annual Christmas cricket game that Eastley struck on the idea to take his music to new heights.
"It wasn't surprisingly expensive or hard to do," he said.
"All up it was 15 minutes in a chopper and the cost of using a photography studio for a day is about the same price as hiring a helicopter for 15 minutes."
Goodbye continues Raave Tapes' recent focus on more pop-orientated electro and the track was given its first public unveiling at the Cambridge Farewell Festival in June.
The duo are taking Goodbye and their other recent singles I Will Let You Down and Stand to Brisbane's BigSound next Tuesday when they perform at The Warehouse.
It'll be Raave Tapes' first trip to arguably Australia's biggest showcase of emerging music since 2018.
"We got to meet a lot of friends, who we're still friends with today, so it's unreal," Eastley said. "It's a music lover's candy land."
Newcastle fans can catch Raave Tapes at Off The Rails Festival at the Bar On The Hill on September 30. The festival also includes Amyl & The Sniffers, Mark Of Cain, RVG and many more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.