Comedian and maths geek Adam Spencer, maths teaching guru Eddie Woo and futurist Catherine Ball will be among 600 educators attending STEM 2023 for teachers in the Hunter Valley this week.
Across two days on August 31 and September 1 at Rydges Resort in Lovedale, there will be keynote speeches and workshops tailored to STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and maths - in primary and secondary schools.
NSW Department of Education secretary Murat Dizdar said the level of expertise and variety of specialisms addressed at the conference will be "second to none".
"The passion of the keynote speakers, their knowledge and wisdom will no doubt give our teachers new insights which they will be able to share with their peers, as well as adding to their own professional growth," he said.
Speakers include Simon Fraser University, Canada professor Peter Liljedahl and astrophysicist and Australian Government's Women in STEM ambassador professor Lisa Harvey-Smith.
Organiser and STEM curriculum support advisor with the NSW Department of Education, Scott Sleap, said the popularity of the conference reflected STEM's central place in Australia's society and economy.
"The attraction of the conference for both presenters and participants is testimony to the importance now being placed on these subjects, which are so critical to society as well as the future prospects of students studying them," he said.
Keynote speeches will be given on expanding the idea of maths in students' minds, maths as a universal language, learning inspired by space, the place of AI and how to truly engage students in their learning.
Topics including girls and mathematics, mathematical teaching tools, Aboriginal perspectives, robotics, maths and surveying, mechatronics, and a mission to Mars will also be discussed.
