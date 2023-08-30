Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Adam Spencer and Eddie Woo to attend STEM 2023 in the Hunter Valley

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Comedian and maths geek Adam Spencer, maths teaching guru Eddie Woo and futurist Catherine Ball will be among 600 educators attending STEM 2023 for teachers in the Hunter Valley this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.