Tim Clark sees bright future for Newcastle filly Lounerse

Central Coast jockey Tim Clark was impressed with the win of Newcastle filly Lounerse after she gave him a double at Broadmeadow on Tuesday.
The three-year-old was given a box-seat position in the last on the provincial program, a benchmark 64 handicap (1200m), at Newcastle Racecourse.
The David Atkins-trained Lounerse, bred and part-owned by Newcastle businessman Matt Chidgey, then surged to the line late to win by a third of a length over Mad Darcey.
The eye-catching finish defied a betting drift to $10 and gave her two wins from two starts to begin her career. The daughter of Contributing debuted with a similar finish from further back when taking out a 1000m maiden at Tuncurry on August 11.
"It's a good effort to jump from a country maiden, and go from 1000 to 1200," Clark told Sky Racing.
"I put her in the race, she got a good run, but I really liked the last 100 when I put the whip away and she just wanted it more than the others late. It was a really tough win and she's definitely a filly with a bit of upside."
Clark produced a front-running ride on It's A Certainty when the four-year-old easily won on debut in the 1300m fillies and mares maiden plate. The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained galloper stole a gap on her rivals in the straight and cruised to a 2.69-length victory.
Jean Van Overmiere also rode a winning double on the seven-race card.
Van Overmiere pushed John Sargent-trained Glad You Think So to the line to get the bob in a photo-finish over Joe Pride-prepared Good Vintage in the second, a 1500m maiden.
He had an easier time in the sixth, a 1300m maiden plate for colts, geldings and entires, when he piloted Godolphin gelding Fortress Australia to a two-length win. The Fastnet Rock three-year-old, a $14 chance, broke through at his third start.
Hawkesbury trainers Mitchell and Desiree Kearney had the long-shot win of the day when Mycah Leon was tough late to take out the 1400m class 1 handicap at $61.
