WATCHES, jewellery, electronics and prescription medication were allegedly taken during multiple break-ins at businesses.
Detectives have arrested a 48-year-old man after an investigation into three break and enters in the Forster and Tuncurry area.
Manning and Great Lakes police officers were called to the three businesses in the past few weeks and discovered early on that the break-ins appeared to be linked.
Police allege more than $35,000 worth of watches, jewellery and electronics were taken, as well as some prescription medication.
Detectives homed in on the man at a Parkes Street address Tuncurry about 9pm on Friday.
He was arrested and taken to Forster Police Station before being transferred to Manning Base Hospital for treatment.
He was later charged with three counts of break-and-enter, as well as driving during a disqualification period.
He was formally refused bail in Forster Local Court on Monday and will remain behind bars before his next court date in September.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.