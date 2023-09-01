Academy inducts next crop of sports stars into Hall of Fame Advertising Feature

Hunter Academy of Sport Hall of Fame inductees Jessica Malone, Siennah Pirona, and Rebecca Young. Picture supplied.

Six athletes were inducted into the the 31st Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame on Thursday, August 24 at Newcastle Harness Racing Club.



The Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame is made up of over 400 top athletes who have represented Australia or competed in an international tournament and were born and/or played in the Hunter region at the junior or senior level.

The following athletes were recognised.

Bridgette Starr (Football)

Bridgette was the first Indigenous woman footballer to represent Australia, competing in the Oceania World Cup and United States Women Cup in 1994 at just 18 years old. She went on to receive a scholarship at the Australian Institute of Sport from 1998-2000. She scored her first international goal in the 1998 Oceania World Cup, was a member of the 1999 World Cup team and a member of the Australian Youth Team who won the 1993 Dana Cup in Denmark. Amongst many other notable team elections, Bridgette was also a member of the Australian squad for the 2000 Olympics in Sydney - a career highlight.

Jessica Malone (Judo)

Jessica is an Australian judoka who held five Australian titles and picked up dozens of medals in her career, including a single gold in her division from the 2004 Oceania Championships. She represented Australia as a 17 year old at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Rebecca Young (Rugby League, Rugby Union)

Rebecca is a former Australian rugby league and rugby union footballer who played for the Sydney Roosters in the NRL Womens Premiership. She is an Australian, New South Wales, Indigenous All Stars and Prime Minister's XIII representative. In Rugby Union, she represented Australia at the 2006 Women's Rugby World Cup in Canada. She was also named in the in the Wallaroos 22-player squad that toured New Zealand in October 2007. In 2013, Rebecca was a member of Australia's 2013 and 2017 Women's Rugby League World Cup-winning squads. In 2018, she captained the Prime Minister's XIII and in 2019 she joined the Sydney Roosters NRL Women's premiership squad.

Siennah Pirona (Aerobics)

Siennah's first individual competition was the state championships where she placed first, and then second at the National Championships in Adelaide. This gave her entry into her first World Championship at the age of 11 in The Netherlands where she won her first of many World Championship gold medals. Siennah continued to represent her country for eight consecutive years, winning four gold medals, two silvers, and a third place.

Simon Orchard (Hockey)

In 2008, Simon made his senior national team debut at the Five Nations men's hockey tournament in South Africa. He represented Australia at the 2009 Champions Trophy, where his team earned a gold medal. In 2010, he won a gold medal at the World Cup and went on to represent Australia at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. In 2011, Simon was selected to play for Australia in the 2012 Summer Olympics, scoring two goals.

Troy Bayliss (Motor Cycling Racing)

Troy began his racing career competing in motocross and dirt track racing before entering the Australian 250GP Championship and then moving into the 600 class. In 1997, Bayliss substituted for an injured rider at the Phillip Island Superbike World Championship event, and was soon signed by GSE Racing to compete in Britain. 'Baylisstic' appeared in his first season in the UK, and took the title at the final round of the 1999 season, accumulating a total of nine race wins. He then moved to the American Championship, before he was called up by Ducati in the factory Superbike World Championship team. From there he didn't look back, celebrating three World titles in the Superbike series and became a MotoGP race winner.

Brett O'Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of the Hunter Academy of Sport (HAS) said HAS was very excited to yet again host the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame.



"It is a great chance to recognize and celebrate the careers of athletes in the Hunter Region with their family and friends, and to honour the impact that sport has on our region," he said.