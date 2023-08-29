Police are appealing for help in the search for a man who has been missing from the Central Coast area for almost two weeks.
Michael O'Toole, 49, was last seen near Showground Road at Gosford on August 18, police said.
When he could not be contacted, officers from Brisbane Water Police District began an investigation.
Despite extensive inquiries, Mr O'Toole remained missing as of the morning of August 30.
Police said in a statement officers and Mr O'Toole's family had serious concerns for his welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 180cm and 185cm tall, of muscular build, with a shaved head and hazel eyes.
Mr O'Toole is known to frequent the Gosford, Kariong, Woy Woy, and greater Central Coast areas.
Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
