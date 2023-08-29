Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Police appeal for help in search for Michael O'Toole, last seen on Central Coast

Updated August 30 2023 - 8:11am, first published 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael O'Toole was last seen on the Central Coast on August 18, police say.
Michael O'Toole was last seen on the Central Coast on August 18, police say.

Police are appealing for help in the search for a man who has been missing from the Central Coast area for almost two weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.