Newcastle Herald Property: Luxury home renovated by former The Block contestants back on the market

FANS of The Block may recall Hunter Valley couple, Brad Cranfield and Lara Welham, who appeared on the 2012 season of the home renovation show.
After walking away with more than $600,000 in prize money, the pair bought an acreage near Maitland and relocated a Federation home from Merewether to the property which they transformed into a luxury abode.
The couple sold the property four years ago, but now it's back on the market once again and set to go to auction.
If you're a fan of tiny houses, check out this Mount View property.
Set on 17 acres in the heart of Hunter Valley wine country, the property includes two self-contained tiny houses that each include a bedroom, bathroom, living area and kitchenette.
In addition, the property has a six-bedroom shed house and a swimming pool.
A coastal-inspired home that drew more than 300 enquiries from buyers throughout its campaign sold at auction on the weekend.
The sellers spent two years renovating the home after purchasing it in early 2021 for $690,000.
The 'house flip' project earned the couple a decent profit and also set a street record for Regal Way in Valentine.
Sky-rocketing rental prices look set to ease with a slowdown in rent growth predicted for the year ahead.
According to new figures from CoreLogic, eight suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie experienced a decline in rental prices over the last quarter to the end of July.
Topping the list was Caves Beach which recorded a drop of 1.6 per cent, which equates to $10 per week.
WONDERING how long it takes to save for a house deposit these days?
According to new analysis from Finder, aspiring homeowners in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie could need as long as 16 years to save enough money for a deposit to purchase a home.
That's the average time it takes to save for a house deposit of $291,815 in the region (based on a 20 per cent deposit).
However, that's not the case for everyone.
We spoke with one young couple who managed to get into the property market within a year.
Thirdi's Dairy Farmers Towers development in Newcastle West is due for completion in 2025.
The high-rise complex, which spans two towers, will feature luxury apartments, including 10 specialist disability accommodation units.
The units have already proved a success in Thirdi's Eaton on Union and Stella on Wickham developments in Wickham where 24 of the specialised units have a 100 per cent occupancy rate.
A cottage in New Lambton that offered the potential for a subdivision had two developers bidding on the property at auction on the weekend.
The weatherboard home is set for a new life though after an owner-occupier snapped up after outbidding the developers with a successful bid of $1.7 million.
"They [the sellers] were really happy with who it went to and were happy to hear that the house is going to stay and be renovated and not knocked down," Presence listing agent Katie Kepner said.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
