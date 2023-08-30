Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

Maitland defender Madison Gallegos racing clock: NPLW NNSW final

By Renee Valentine
August 30 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland centre-back Madison Gallegos and Olympic's Jemma House are in the casualty ward ahead of their finals clash this Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland centre-back Madison Gallegos and Olympic's Jemma House are in the casualty ward ahead of their finals clash this Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton will give centre-back Madison Gallegos "every chance" to prove her fitness before their season goes on the line against Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.