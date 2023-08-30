Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton will give centre-back Madison Gallegos "every chance" to prove her fitness before their season goes on the line against Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Saturday afternoon.
The Magpies are playing in their first NPLW Northern NSW final series and twice came from behind to beat Charlestown Azzurri 4-2 in the elimination third-versus-fourth semi-final at Cooks Square Park last Saturday.
They now face Olympic, who lost 3-1 to premiers Broadmeadow in the qualifying first-versus-second semi-final at Magic Park on Friday night, in the preliminary final with the winner joining Magic in the September 10 grand final.
Gallegos went down screaming and grabbing at her knee in stoppage time on Saturday night after colliding with Azzurri's Sarah Halvorsen as they vied for the ball.
The steely defender was treated on the field for several minutes before limping off with assistance.
"There's no official verdict," Hamilton said on Wednesday.
"After seeing her last night, I'd say 50-50. We will give her until Friday training and then make a decision."
Goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone was back in action on Saturday after three weeks out with a back complaint and got through the entire game.
Olympic have some injury concerns of their own, mainly leading striker Jemma House with an ankle issue out of their last-round clash with Azzurri.
House missed the semi-final on Friday night as she was in the United States being inducted into the Laramie County Community College 2023 Hall of Fame Class, but coach Neil Owens expected her back on Thursday.
"I'm hearing it's still swollen ... she gets back on Thursday and we'll just assess it from there," Owens said.
Olympic goalkeeper Claire Coelho left Magic Park on Friday night with her arm in a sling after colliding with teammate Jess Evans and Broadmeadow's Chelsea Lucas during a goalmouth scramble in the seventh minute.
The former long-serving Jets shot-stopper was treated for several minutes on the pitch before playing on.
"She's bruised but she'll play," Owens said on Wednesday.
"She did some running at training last night but she didn't do any goalkeeping kind of stuff. She's got a fair bruise but she's a tough girl and I'm sure she doesn't want to miss the game."
It took three goes at it, but Broadmeadow Magic finally get the chance to contest another grand final in Northern NSW Football's women's premier league.
Magic were the inaugural Herald Women's Premier League champions in 2009 then lost the 2011 grand final to Valentine.
The club then dropped out of the premier competition until returning in 2020 in place of South Wallsend.
They have consistently been one of the strongest teams in the competition, which transitioned to National Premier Leagues status last year, since but have been unable to make a grand final in two other attempts. Finals were abandoned due to COVID in 2021.
Now, they can sit back and rest up this weekend while waiting to see who their grand final opponent will be.
Meanwhile, Olympic are the first team through to the NPLW reserve grade grand final on September 10. Maitland (17s) and Adamstown (13s and 15s) have also secured grand final appearances in Premier Youth League Girls.
Warner Bay women's technical director and head coach Ryan Swinkels will return for another season in charge in 2024 as the club continues to rebuild.
The Panthers claimed the 2022 NPLW premiership-championship double but retained just one player from its senior squad this campaign after a coaching change in the off-season.
Warners Bay did not win a game in first grade this year but have put a focus on player development for the future.
