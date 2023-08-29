AUCTION activity is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks with the arrival of the spring selling season.
There are 23 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie this week, including a renovated terrace in Newcastle East listed with a guide of $3.3 million with Chasse Ede at Presence Real Estate.
The three-level property, positioned on a corner block at 2 Parnell Place, underwent a major two-and-a-half-year restoration that transformed it from a dilapidated relic into a modern four-bedroom home.
The home will go to auction on Thursday at 5pm.
Also set for auction on Thursday is a modern four-bedroom home built in 2021 that is listed with a guide of $1.35 million with Presence Real Estate agent Jeremy Allwood.
These are among a string of properties priced $1 million and above set to go under the hammer this week, with 15 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie on Saturday.
The region has recorded steady clearance rates over the final weeks of winter, including 72.2 per cent last week, according to CoreLogic.
A waterfront home at 142a Dobell Drive, Wangi Wangi will go to auction on Saturday with a guide of $1.4 million listed with Belle Property Sarah Bennett.
In Belmont, a three-bedroom apartment with water views at 14/24 Brooks Parade, also listed with Belle Property, has an auction guide of $1.695 million.
Other big auctions on Saturday include McGrath agent Tammy Hawkins' listing of a renovated 1800s Cooks Hill terrace at 92 Railway Street.
Comprising two terraces on one title and originally constructed by Newcastle businessman Walter Manning in 1884, the Victorian residence is listed with an auction guide of $2.5 million to $2.75 million.
Spillane Property has four auctions this week, including a high-end custom-designed home at 33 The Avenue in Maryville listed with a guide of $1.9 million to $2 million, and a five-bedroom art deco home at 94 National Park Street in Hamilton South.
The property will go to auction on Saturday at 10.30am with a guide of $1.85 million to $1.95 million.
At the other end of the scale, a cottage at 56a Bulls Garden Road in Whitebridge is listed with an auction guide of $650,000 with Presence Real Estate's Katie Kepner.
Ms Kepner said that she expected the spring rush to sell to surface a little later this year as the property market attempts to bounce back after months of low stock levels.
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie saw an increasing flow of new listings over the last weeks of winter, however, total advertised stock levels in the region remained 13.3 per cent below the previous five-year average and 6.5 per cent down on the same time last year.
"I don't think there is a spring rush as such but I feel that we are feeling the change in momentum with the spring season coming," Ms Kepner said.
"I do think we are going to see more properties come on to the market and we are going to see more auctions but I don't believe we will have an influx of properties from September 1.
"People who have been waiting and watching will start to get themselves ready from the start of spring, so you might start seeing the influx of properties coming onto the market at the start or middle of October.
"I wouldn't be surprised if October is really the month where we see a pick-up."
In Carrington, Mavis Property will take a renovated miner's cottage at 14 Mathieson Street to auction on Saturday with a buyer guide of $650,000.
Street Property listing agent Damon Sellis is guiding $750,000 to $790,000 for a four-bedroom home in need of renovation at 22 Bryon Avenue, Kotara.
It will go to auction on Saturday at 12.45pm.
