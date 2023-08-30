JACK Welsh walked into Townson Oval for training almost a decade ago and hasn't left since.
Aged 17 and having just relocated to Newcastle for an apprenticeship, the Tweed product simply found the closest club and signed up.
"I moved into The Junction, randomly looked up the closest club and it was Souths. So I just rocked up to training at 17 years old," Welsh told the Newcastle Herald.
At least two of the faces from that first session will join the Souths lock, now aged 27, in Saturday's grand final against Maitland at McDonald Jones Stadium (2pm).
Welsh finds himself alongside both Lions captain Ryan Glanville and winger Jarrod Flanagan for the Newcastle Rugby League decider.
"I was the first of the boys to debut [in first grade] and kind of just played reggies [reserves] for a few years," Welsh said.
"Flash [Flanagan] and RG [Glanville] were my first friends at Souths and we've been best mates ever since.
"We've played all our footy together. Bit of 23s, bit of reserve grade and, they've obviously played more first grade, but for the last four years we've all been playing together which is unreal."
Souths are vying for a third premiership in the space of eight seasons, having previously held the trophy aloft in 2016 and 2018.
Welsh, a Bilambil Jets junior who works as a supervisor for a powerline company, wants to make the most of this weekend's opportunity following a hit-and-miss history with title showdowns.
"I was actually 18th man in 2016, which was heartbreaking because we [Souths] hadn't made a grand final in years, everybody was pumped, all the old boys were emotional all week and we won," Welsh said.
"So it was disappointing [personally], but awesome just to be part of it.
"In 2018 I was back in Tweed playing with the Jets for two years so missed out on that one too. And then the Jets actually won last year so I've missed two grand finals.
"It's good to be back into this one."
Welsh played in the 2020 edition after a COVID-impacted campaign, going down to Cessnock and saying "it was good to get one over them" in Saturday's thrilling preliminary final.
In terms of wearing the No.13 jersey on a more regular basis, Welsh says "it's been good to get in the groove" rather than coming off the bench.
SOUTH NEWCASTLE: Reeve Howard, Jacob Afflick, Harry Van Dartal, Jhett Butler, Jarrod Flanagan, Ryan Glanville (c), Angus Ernst, Frank-Paul Nu'uasala, Mitch Black, Brendon Simpson, Lewis Hamilton, Harry Croker, Jack Welsh, Jarom Haines, Justin Afflick, Carlin Pettet, Lochlan Piper, Marshall Sing.
MAITLAND: Daniel Langbridge, Will Nieuwenhuise, Matt Soper-Lawler, Gary Anderson, James Bradley, Chad O'Donnell, Brock Lamb, Jayden Butterfield, Alex Langbridge, James Taylor, Mitch Cullen, Lincoln Smith, Sam Anderson, Luke Knight, Harrison Spruce, Faitotoa Faitotoa, Daniel Ticehurst, Reid Alchin.
