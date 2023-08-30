Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes August 31 2023

August 31 2023 - 4:30am
56 years ago, in the 1967 referendum, the original inhabitants of this land who had been here for 60,000 years or more were formally acknowledged as part of our nation's population. How strange that before 1967 Aboriginal people were classed as foreigners or aliens in their own country. I smell racism at that point of time.

