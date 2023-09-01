Serene sanctuary enhanced by magical 180-degree lake view

4 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
Glittering lake views and incredible privacy dominate this dual-level home, appointed for carefree living near the edge of picturesque Lake Macquarie.
Inside you are welcomed by a relaxed design highlighted by modern elements and featuring four bedrooms including a hotel-worthy master, open plan living with a cosy combustion fire, and two bathrooms for ultimate convenience, making this a quintessential lifestyle retreat for families at any stage of life.
Dine alfresco or entertain friends while taking in the blue-water view from the semi-enclosed deck, or enjoy a sundowner from the top-floor balcony, there are plenty of outdoor escapes on offer.
A contemporary kitchen, enclosed backyard and rare level roadside access for cars or pedestrians all combine to elevate the home, as does an attached single garage and triple bay carport for extra cars or watercraft.
Its peninsula location is perfect for raising a family, providing easy access to on-lake activities, as well as local shops and amenities both at Rathmines and Toronto, it's a true lifestyle-meets-location opportunity, according to listing agent Ken Edwards from First National Toronto.
"You've got 180 degree views of Lake Macquarie, level entry to home and repainted inside and out - it's an ideal family home," he said.
"It's suitable for a young family, empty nesters, ideal for Sydney buyers looking for a lifestyle change with plenty of accommodation for family or friends to visit - close proximity to schools, sports fields, shopping and railway stations.
"The rear deck has a wonderful southerly outlook over Lake Macquarie with plenty of space for enjoying a barbecue and refreshments with friends and family.
"The home is in a very quiet location sitting amongst well established properties and offers a very private internal environment for you to enjoy your home."
