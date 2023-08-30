English import Georgia Roche knows Newcastle must "stay in the game" as they keep building with an eye on another NRLW finals appearance.
The Knights are second with three rounds remaining in the regular season but face fourth-placed Canberra in Canberra, where the Raiders are unbeaten, on Saturday before hosting leaders Sydney Roosters.
"We had a really good 45 minutes but just don't take your foot off the gas," Roche said.
"Stay in the game, stick to the process and everything will come."
The English international has barely missed a beat since making her NRLW debut with the Knights in round three.
Roche, who joined Newcastle on a five-year contract, has impressed at five-eighth in four games and is relishing her first taste of NRLW.
"It's kind of what I expected," Roche said.
"It's a lot faster than the game back home, but as a team we're building nicely now and it helps my job with the girls around me."
Knights coach Ron Griffiths predicted there was plenty still to come from the talented 22-year-old.
"I'd watched her one game in the World Cup and I thought, you talk about the club and the grit and determination that it's built on the back of and we knew that's how Georgia would play," Griffiths said on Wednesday.
"We've seen that from week to week she's grown. Her defensive resolve and tough mindset, we've seen that flourish, and no doubt the next three weeks we'll certainly see more growth in that part of her game."
