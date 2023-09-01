Elevate your lifestyle in this sleek city apartment

2 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Experience the joy of living deep within the CBD, where world-class dining, buzzing cafes, wine bars and a thriving entertainment scene are all a stroll from home.
With sweeping city and harbour views, this sleek apartment is located within the iconic Sky Residence building, a complex boasting a heated outdoor pool, a fully-equipped gym and fitness centre, and a stunning garden terrace where you can watch the tug boats dance and lap up the dynamic scenery.
Architecturally innovative with a forever glamourous interior, this twelfth floor apartment features a bright open plan layout with outdoor flow to an alfresco verandah, two well-separated bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen designed with the gourmet in mind.
Arrive home in style through the hotel inspired foyer or secure carpark.
Enjoy ducted AC, two secure car spaces, lift access to the carpark, Euro laundry and beautiful stone surfaced island kitchen with a full suite of Smeg appliances
Open plan zone living with floor-to-ceiling glass sliders lead outdoors to a high-set balcony with sweeping view to elevate your alfresco experience
Stroll to Newcastle University, the transport interchange and Civic Theatre or take the light rail to Newcastle Beach, walk to Darby Street and Honeysuckle.
