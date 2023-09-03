University of Newcastle-based youth sociologist Dr Julia Cook says unpaid fines can create significant roadblocks for young people.
Revenue NSW statistics show that people living in the Hunter region have accumulated an unpaid fines debt worth more than $113 million. Of that, more than $200,000 is owed by kids under the age of 18. Another $9.4m is owed by young people aged between 18 and 24, most of which is more than two years old - $5,069, 357.
"We often think about it as being an issue affecting people over the age of 18, but we don't think about fines and what young people can owe in fines which they can accrue when they are underage," Dr Cook said.
"If they have outstanding fines it can mean they are unable to get their L plates and P plates because the systems are connected with each other, so along with being a source of stress and anxiety, it can be a real roadblock for young people in reaching these milestones, and getting your driver's licence is a big cultural milestone."
"In terms of getting public transport fines, there is a reason why young people might be travelling without a valid ticket, often because they do not have enough money for that and if they are using put in the first place it's because they don't have other forms of transportation."
Once they get a fine, they may become known to authorities and then become more likely to accrue subsequent fines, she said.
"That can be really difficult to tackle, particularly because they are on pretty low incomes. The amount you are given in a fine is the same for everyone, it's not based on your income, so there is a disproportionate impact on young people in many cases."
During her research, youth workers who are helping young people with debt and financial hardship have flagged fines as a real source of concern, she said, particularly public transport infringements. A survey of more than 500 people aged between 18 and 30 revealed that they are facing very high rates of financial stress, and really high rates of credit use, Dr Cook said.
"One of the issues we can have is if they are pursued enough for fines rather than paying it off in cash they can end up paying it off in credit which means they are suddenly also going to be paying off interest and potentially paying late penalties and it just spirals from there - that is obviously quite a concern.
"Our general study of use of credit in this region shows young people are using various forms of consumer credit and there is a real link between their use of consumer credit and financial hardship,
"I think it's a mistake to look at, particularly young people that have fines, and to think they are not paying off fines because they are delinquent. That is not the case most of the time. For the vast majority they don't want to have fines, they are simply not getting in enough money to pay them off.
"They just have basic subsistence needs they have to cover and have nothing left. My read of it is that it isn't about disrespect for authority, I really just think it's poverty."
