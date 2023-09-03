Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Young people living in the Hunter owe more than $9 million in unpaid fines

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
September 4 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Julia Cook, a University of Newcastle-based youth sociologist whose research is revealing how young people are being impacted by financial hardship. Picture supplied.
Dr Julia Cook, a University of Newcastle-based youth sociologist whose research is revealing how young people are being impacted by financial hardship. Picture supplied.

University of Newcastle-based youth sociologist Dr Julia Cook says unpaid fines can create significant roadblocks for young people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

General news, investigations, community, health, social welfare, transition, justice. gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.