Letters

Letters and short takes September 2 2023

By Letters to the Editor
September 2 2023 - 4:30am
Holiday hotspots including Port Stephens at risk becoming ghost towns
OBVIOUSLY all the holiday and retirement communities are having the same problem as outlined in Monday's article ("Mayors of Airbnb towns fighting for places to live," Newcastle Herald, 28/8). It reported there were about 1605 short-term rentals in Port Stephens, an increase of 12 per cent on last year. A consequence is that in Port Stephens and other such towns the biggest industry is hospitality and aged care, so not having affordable rentals means both these services are very short of workers.

