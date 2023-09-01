Holiday hotspots including Port Stephens at risk becoming ghost towns

I note the major supermarkets and retailers absorb that cost, but smaller traders pass it on. While I understand, and am happy to pay for the actual transaction cost, there is a big discrepancy in the amount being charged. For example, I bought a slice at a bakery in Port Stephens last weekend that cost $5.90. Due to the transaction being less than $10, I had to pay 50 cents or close enough to 10 per cent. I believe this is not uncommon in relation to small amounts, but does the small business operator have to pay the card provider the same amount if the transaction is less than a certain amount, or is the percentage the same regardless of the amount? I would be interested in other readers' experiences.