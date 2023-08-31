If, like me, you've spent any time walking along the Bathers Way lately, chances are you've noticed the chalk scratchings here and there. Sometimes they're a few benign scribbles on the pavement, sometimes there's a line or two - a kind of transient patchwork of anonymous doodles that come and go with the weather. We've all seen them, but they seem to have gone to a new level recently that's caused a minor stir.