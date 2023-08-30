Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle weather: blue supermoon to fill Australia's night sky, here's the best time to see it

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEWCASTLE locals will be wishing upon on a star that the sky is clear enough to get a glimpse of the rare blue supermoon tonight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.