A MAN charged with dangerous driving occasioning death has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Timothy Gillmer, of Wyee Point, was allegedly driving on Government and Ruttleys roads at about 12:05 on the morning of February 11 when Todd Heiler was killed from impact.
Gillmer was charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - for intoxication and driving in a manner dangerous to another person - one count of negligent driving occasioning death and one count of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death.
He was allegedly intoxicated while driving the Kawasaki Zx-14 and had a recorded blood alcohol reading of 0.183g/100ml.
The accused will stand trial at Newcastle District Court on September 28.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.