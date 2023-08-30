Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man wanted on drug charges marked absent from court as dispute over identity continues

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated August 30 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dispute over the identity of a person facing serious drug charges reached boiling point in court when a man repeatedly claimed he was not technically the person charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.