A SCRIPTWRITER from Newcastle has been honoured for helping rescue refugees from Afghanistan, though she describes them as the real heroes.
Vanessa Alexander has taken out the Australia-wide Golden Wattle Award for 2023 for advocating for those whose lives were at risk in Afghanistan under the Taliban.
Ms Alexander was able to inspire a network of people who worked together to overcome challenges and bring men and women at risk to safety in Australia.
"The story of what was achieved is not mine," she said.
"The true heroes are those that actually risked their own lives and families, especially Darwish Ahmadzai, Homaira Homaira, and all who had the courage to escape."
A Wattle Day Association spokesperson said Ms Alexander's compassion, resourcefulness and initiative demonstrated the best of Australian values, making her a worthy and inspirational winner.
The Golden Wattle Award has been announced ahead of National Wattle Day on September 1 and is designed to acknowledge an Australian whose outstanding achievements have brought honour and inspiration.
