Knights have reignited the passion of 'our town'

September 3 2023 - 4:00am
Last night's win marked the end of a spectacular regular season for the Newcastle Knights. The club has clawed its way back not only to represent the Hunter in the finals series, but to bring a finals match to McDonald Jones Stadium. Anyone who has been in that stadium during the past few home games will know the overwhelming joy that comes with a Knights victory in front of a packed home-crowd.

