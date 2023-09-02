Knights have reignited the passion of 'our town'

Last night's win marked the end of a spectacular regular season for the Newcastle Knights. The club has clawed its way back not only to represent the Hunter in the finals series, but to bring a finals match to McDonald Jones Stadium. Anyone who has been in that stadium during the past few home games will know the overwhelming joy that comes with a Knights victory in front of a packed home-crowd.
The slogan "our town, our team" (apologies, Paul Scott) has long highlighted how intertwined this region and its footballing interests have been. Two sell-out matches at home in the last few weeks show a winning streak that reignited hopes of contending for the 2023 premiership has captured imaginations.
It didn't start so brightly. Concussions dominated the Knights' early season, and coach Adam O'Brien has faced the blowtorch of the NRL rumour mill regarding his future. It is a credit to the players, the club and O'Brien himself that such pressures crystallised into a side that even bookmakers are taking more seriously.
After the Tinkler years and several scandals in the past decade, there is a welcome simplicity to simply being able to focus on the footy.
Knights fans received a happy dose of such joy when the NRLW side claimed its maiden title in 2022. With both sides vying with the best in their leagues, fans may dare to ponder the idea of winning both titles in a single year. The women's win on Saturday was Newcastle's fifth in a row. It elevated the defending champions to 12 points and into the outright competition lead to set up an intriguing top-of-the-table clash with the Sydney Roosters next weekend.
Newcastle NRL fans vote with their feet. The famous chant has echoed through Broadmeadow louder than ever in recent weeks. Win, lose or draw from this point, this region and long-suffering fans are done proud by their 2023 sides.
Go Knights!
Lisa Allan
