A Rural Fire Service volunteer stands accused of deliberately lighting several bushfires in the Hunter region earlier this year.
Arson Unit detectives from the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad arrested the 18-year-old man at an Aberglasslyn home on Wednesday morning as part of Strike Force Glenarvon's investigation.
He has been charged with 13 counts of intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread, and two charges of destroying/damaging property using fire.
The man was refused bail by police and will face Maitland Local Court on Thursday.
Police will allege in court the man deliberately lit fires in grassland at Weston, Pelaw Main, Bellbird, Greta, Aberglasslyn, Melville, and Cessnock on several occasions in July and August.
It will be further alleged that the man attended some of the fires as an NSW Rural Fire Service volunteer and assisted in extinguishing the blazes.
Financial Crimes Squad commander Acting Superintendent Richard Puffett said his team was committed to investigating any fires suspected of being suspicious or known to be deliberately lit.
"Our state has had a number of years of extreme weather from floods to fires - and the coming months will only get warmer," he said.
"With a large amount of dry vegetation across our state, we are urging members of the public to be vigilant during this year's bushfire season. If you see or notice anything suspicious, please contact police.
"Strike Force Tronto officers are committed to targeting arsonists who wish to bring devastation to our environment and our communities. Bushfires can not only be damaging, they can be deadly."
Strike Force Tronto, comprised of detectives from Arson Unit, is the lead investigative team on suspicious or deliberately-lit bushfires which lead to death, serious injury or significant property loss. Strike force detectives work closely with officers at police area commands and police districts across NSW.
