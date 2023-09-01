Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

South Newcastle skate park fiasco: there are higher priorities for Newcastle ratepayers

By John Tierney
September 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storm damage at the South Newcastle beach skate park building site in 2022. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Storm damage at the South Newcastle beach skate park building site in 2022. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Having lived in the Newcastle CBD for the past six years, I have watched the rapidly evolving local architectural landscape with fascination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.