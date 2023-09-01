Ironically, skaters have shown where the new facility should have been. In the Foreshore Park near the railway shed, the large pond was drained in 2019 as a water-saving measure during the last drought. Skaters immediately started to use it, and 1600 signed a petition to keep it operating. This could be converted to a complete skate park at a fraction of the cost, similar to the unobtrusive, much cheaper one in Empire Park, opposite, but not on, Bar Beach.