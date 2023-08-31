Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Souths set for finals in Newcastle women's premier league hockey

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 31 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Souths player Kaitlin Duck (left). Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Souths player Kaitlin Duck (left). Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

SOUTHS coach Scott New admits reaching play-offs seemed a world away after opening the Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association season with three losses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.