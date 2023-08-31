SOUTHS coach Scott New admits reaching play-offs seemed a world away after opening the Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association season with three losses.
But now they've qualified for the top four, the Lions want to make the most of this opportunity and potentially claim the club's maiden title in premier league.
"If you had of said to me, particularly after the first three weeks of the season, we'd be playing semi-final hockey I would have laughed," New said.
"But the girls have worked hard to get where they are and the plan now is to go deep into finals. We're not resting on 'oh, we got there', not the way the girls are talking about it."
Julia Gannon, Astrid Bennett and Zahra Garry are due to bolster a Souths side that defeated upcoming opponents Regals in last weekend's final round while Georgia Juchau misses Saturday's minor semi-final at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (3pm).
New pointed to an improved season in front of goal, led by Kendall Steel.
"We haven't scored as many goals as we have this year for quite a few years. We've actually got some goal-scoring ability," he said.
Regals are down Kate Jenner, Emily Keating and Airlie Orchard.
Oxfords arrive at the major semi-final following a 3-1 win over University in Wednesday night's catch-up game. Indi Loretan landed a second-half double while Oxfords teammate Leah Capitao also converted, rallying after Uni's Lucy Frame opened the scoring.
The minor premiers host 2022 champions Gosford at hockey's Turton Road headquarters on Saturday (4:30pm) with a spot in the September 16 decider up for grabs.
LADDER: Oxfords 42, Gosford 39, Regals 36, Souths 35, University 27, Tigers 24, Norah Head 21.
