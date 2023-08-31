Newcastle Herald
Souths fight illness ahead of semi-final with University: netball

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
September 1 2023 - 7:00am
Souths and University of Newcastle have played out two close encounters this season and their semi-final showdown on Saturday is expected to be no different. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Souths and University of Newcastle have played out two close encounters this season and their semi-final showdown on Saturday is expected to be no different. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Souths coach Tracey van Dal conceded abandoning training this week before their qualifying final against University of Newcastle was "not ideal" but also unavoidable with half of her team "really sick".

