Souths coach Tracey van Dal conceded abandoning training this week before their qualifying final against University of Newcastle was "not ideal" but also unavoidable with half of her team "really sick".
Souths and University finished on equal footing atop the Newcastle championship netball standings with Lions first by goal percentages.
Both teams had last weekend off as third-placed West Leagues Balance beat fourth-placed Nova Thunder 47-38 in the elimination final.
Rest has been the key focus for Souths this week.
"Obviously, that's not the ideal lead-up to such a big game, so timing couldn't be worse," van Dal said.
"We're just hoping to be able to field a somewhat fit and healthy team to get us through.
"We will be expecting to have everyone but how much I can get out of them, we'll just have to gauge it during the game."
The winner at National Park on Saturday will book direct progression to the grand final while the loser will face West in the preliminary final.
Souths lost both games last year after also finishing first.
"We know we need to be better than what we put out last year," van Dal said.
"You have to learn from your losses. We have discussed it, that we do need to be better in those situations, but we haven't dwelt on it ... I'm sure the girls will put in everything that they're capable of giving under the circumstances."
