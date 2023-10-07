Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Affordable, accessible Newcastle Show 2024 shaping up to be best yet

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhonda Scruton said the Newcastle Show committee had been working around the clock to make next year's event the biggest, best and most accessible. Picture by Marina Neil
Rhonda Scruton said the Newcastle Show committee had been working around the clock to make next year's event the biggest, best and most accessible. Picture by Marina Neil

A SPRUCED-UP Newcastle Show will light up the city next year with the promise it will be accessible, affordable and one of the best yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.