Kris Lees has Kalapour primed for Wyong Gold Cup assault

Leading Newcastle trainer Kris Lees was confident a strong Queensland campaign and an eye-catching recent return had Kalapour ready for his cups campaign when it starts on Friday at Wyong.
Kalapour and Mark Minervini's Hosier, which are both also headed to their home cup at Newcastle on September 15, led markets on Thursday for what appears a wide open Wyong Gold Cup (2100m).
The listed $240,000 race had a full field of 16 and Kalapour was set to jump from gate nine with Tim Clark aboard.
The seven-year-old Ireland-bred gelding bypassed the race last year and was spelled soon after when cutting his leg in a paddock accident.
He returned from a 20-week spell and put together an impressive autumn campaign in Queensland, winning twice and placing three times across five starts.
He won the group 3 Chairman's Handicap over 2000m at Doomben then finished his preparation with a close third in the 2400m Premier's Cup at the same level at Eagle Farm.
Kalapour resumed over 1800m on August 5 in the Premier's Cup Prelude at Rosehill and came from well back at the top of the straight to finish half a length behind winner Bold Mac in third. Bold Mac and runner-up Fawkner Park are not in the Wyong Gold Cup.
Lees trialled Kalapour over 1200m at Gosford in between runs, and he was not asked to produce much when a half-length third behind Doncaster placegetter Nugget.
It all pointed to a strong run from Kalapour on Friday.
Lees' only concern was how Kalapour would handle the Wyong course, where he has not raced. His only visit there was a trial this time last year when a wide-running fourth.
Lees hoped Kalapour could find a spot closer to the action on Friday.
"He's coming off a winter campaign in Brisbane, so they've always got that residual fitness, which helps," Lees said on Thursday.
"He reacted well first time out and he's come on nicely.
"He hit the line well, so it was a pleasing return [at Rosehill].
"He's had a tick-over trial in between, so I can't see him running badly tomorrow. He's just got to get around Wyong all right.
"He should come in a bit [in the draw] with scratchings, and I'd love to just see him land just stalking the speed, just forward of midfield, but we'll see where he gets to."
Lees said Kalapour and recent addition Cleveland would race on to the $300,000 group 3 Newcastle Gold Cup (2300m).
Cleveland, carrying the colours of seven-time Melbourne Cup-winning owner Lloyd Williams, debuted for Lees with a strong finish for fourth in the group 3 Premier's Cup (2000m) at Randwick two weeks ago.
Hosier, a former Lees-Williams stayer and another son of Camelot, won that race and shapes as a major player in the Wyong and Newcastle cups. However, Hosier, with Jason Collett again riding, will have to contend with a wide draw in 13 on Friday and a three-kilogram weight rise to 57.5kg from his most recent effort. Kalapour has 57kg.
Also in the race was John O'Shea-trained Benaud, which will have Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons aboard.
Benaud, a $16 TAB chance on Thursday, has drawn well in five and has 54kg.
Gibbons rides Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou-trained Banana Queen in the other feature on the program, the listed Mona Lisa Stakes (1350m). Chris Waller's Olentia was an odds-on favourite.
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.