Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Kris Lees has Kalapour primed for Wyong Gold Cup assault

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Lees-trained Kalapour, right, finishing strongly when resuming with third in the Premier's Cup Prelude at Rosehill on August 5. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images
Kris Lees-trained Kalapour, right, finishing strongly when resuming with third in the Premier's Cup Prelude at Rosehill on August 5. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images

Leading Newcastle trainer Kris Lees was confident a strong Queensland campaign and an eye-catching recent return had Kalapour ready for his cups campaign when it starts on Friday at Wyong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.